AMC Popcorn Pass: All details about the new offer by AMC Theaters explored

AMC Theatres is preparing to introduce something new for movie fans on December 1, 2025.

The company is introducing the AMC Popcorn Pass, a yearly pass that offers 50% off a large popcorn every day.

It costs $29.99 plus tax and is only available to AMC Stubs members.

The pass stays active until December 31, 2026, so anyone who buys it early gets more time to enjoy the discount.

AMC shared this news in its official update, stating that the pass is very easy to use.

It works only inside the theater, so members must buy their popcorn at the counter.

It does not work for mobile or online orders.

To use the pass, the member must present a photo ID, as the pass is intended for a single person.

AMC said the whole idea is to make movie visits feel better and give people a cheaper way to enjoy their favorite snack.

Carrie Trotter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AMC Theatres, discussed the offer, noting that popcorn is a significant part of the movie-watching experience.

She said the pass helps people enjoy it without spending too much, which is helpful for families, students, and regular moviegoers.

Because the price is low and the pass lasts more than a year, it gives good value to anyone who likes getting popcorn every time they go to the movies.

What the AMC Popcorn Pass offers







The AMC Popcorn Pass gives a daily discount on one large popcorn for the full active period of the pass.

Anyone who is part of AMC Stubs can buy it.

This includes people who use the free Insider tier, the Premiere plan, or the A-List subscription.

AMC says the pass is meant to make visits more enjoyable during busy movie months.

Several big films are coming in the next year, like Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

With the pass, members can save money each time they watch a new release.

The pass takes the place of the older AMC Annual Bucket program, which was only for AMC CLASSIC locations.

The new pass works at all AMC theaters across the United States, so more people can use it.

Members must buy the popcorn inside the theater, and the discount applies once per day.

The pass cannot be shared and cannot be used for mobile orders.

AMC says the rules help keep the pass simple and fair for all members.

Tens of millions of people are already part of AMC Stubs, so this new pass adds another benefit to a group that is already active.

The discount can be helpful for people who go to the movies often, especially during weekends, holidays, and big film releases.

AMC says the pass brings more value to the theater experience and gives people a reason to enjoy their favorite snack without spending too much.

The sooner someone buys it, the more days they get the discount, since the pass stays active through the end of 2026.

