All's Fair season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Does Dina finally say goodbye to Doug?

Image: allsfaironhulu

All’s Fair season 1 episode 7, “Letting Go,” was all about Dina struggling to accept the fate of Doug, whereas Carr and Liberty were on a snatch to make their best move in front of Dina. The episode begins with a new day at work. Liberty starts complaining that Dina didn’t pick up her call, even though Dina actually spoke to both Emerald and Allura the previous night.

Dina just wants some time alone to grieve her husband, with whom she had built a beautiful life. Understanding what Dina needs, Carr and Allura tell Liberty to give her some space.

However, Liberty feels left out and begins to think she is becoming an outsider. She even tells Allura that they scheduled the divorce mediation even though they knew she was out of town. Liberty says that if Chase had won that case, the firm could have been theirs, and her presence was just as important. However, Allura explains that it was Carr who refused to reschedule the meeting, so they proceeded with it.

Carr and Liberty visit Dina in All’s Fair season 1 episode 7

Soon after, we see a fun but slightly tense moment between Carr and Liberty, where Carr throws her usual one-liners, and Liberty replies in her own style. Both of them go to Dina’s house. The housemaid says Dina doesn’t want to be disturbed, but the two walk in anyway. Liberty brings her mom’s homemade shepherd’s pie, while Carr brings ziti from The Ivy.

As they comfort Dina about her loss, they discover that she still has Doug’s body in the room and is treating it like he’s just taking an “extended nap.” Worried, they try to gently convince her to make funeral arrangements because keeping a corpse isn’t healthy, but Dina insists she needs more time before she can let him go. When Liberty says they should leave, Carr steps back and agrees with Dina’s wish to mourn quietly. She sits with her and even helps hold a small gathering at Dina’s house.

Emerald arrives at the gathering and learns about Dina’s condition. Carr tells her she plans to stay upstairs, and Emerald believes that staying alone like this isn’t good, but Carr replies that Dina isn’t alone: Doug is still with her in the room. Emerald goes inside to talk to Dina. But Dina says she will only let Doug go when she truly feels “it’s time,” not before. Emerald encourages her to come downstairs and meet the guests who have come to comfort her, but Dina only wants to sit beside her husband and grieve in peace.

She explains how his presence always made life easier, how they spent 40 years together laughing, fighting, and crying, and now he’s gone. She says it feels like someone tore a book out of her hands before the story could end, and she starts to cry.

Then Liberty enters with a Scottish traditional song, saying it’s the farewell Doug deserves. She’s clearly desperate to compete for Dina’s attention against Carr. Soon after, Allura also arrives, and all the girls gather around Dina, talk to her, and help her face the truth. By the end of the episode, Dina is finally ready to say goodbye to Doug and asks them to “make the call” for the arrangements.

What is up with Allura and Chase Munroe in All’s Fair season 1 episode 7?

Allura even gives Chase a list of women, made by Emerald, he needs to apologize to as part of fixing his bad habits. Chase apologizes to all of them with white flowers, although most of them don’t accept it, that’s another story.

In the end, there is only one name left on the list: Milan. Chase asks Allura to help him talk to Milan. Allura explains to Milan that being a “single mom” is strong and admirable, but it won’t stay simple forever. One day she will have to deal with legal issues about the baby’s custody.

Allura advises her to come to the office, talk to Chase, and settle things before the baby arrives. But Milan, already angry and dealing with pregnancy mood swings, starts throwing things at him. Chase walks out and threatens to sue her for full custody of the baby, and says his lawyer will be none other than Carr.

Allura and Chase meet at a bar to sign their divorce papers. Allura chooses to do it in person because, after seeing what happened with Doug, she realized that the end of a marriage is always messy. Divorce brings anger, grudges, and regret that people carry with them for life, and she doesn’t want that for them. She even forgives Chase and tells him she wants both of them to move on peacefully.

But guess what? By the end of the episode, after Allura leaves Dina’s house, she and Chase end up making out, hinting that their story might not be over yet.