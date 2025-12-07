A Merry Little Ex-Mas ending explained: Did Kate and Everett get back together?

Oliver Hudson and Alicia Silverstone in A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Image via Youtube/@netflix)

Netflix released A Merry Little Ex-Mas on November 12, 2025. Directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester, the 91-minute film stars Alicia Silverstone as Kate Larson, a former architect who gave up her eco-friendly career dreams to support her family in the small town of Winterlight.

Oliver Hudson plays her estranged husband, Everett, a busy local doctor who focuses more on his practice than home life. Their teenage kids, Sienna (Emily Alyn Lind) and Gabe (Wilder Zenk), add layers with their own coming-of-age issues—Sienna hides a boyfriend, while Gabe pushes to become a firefighter.

The question that lingers is, did Kate and Everett get back together at the end? Yes, they reconcile and choose to stay married, deciding to work on their issues through better communication and support for each other's goals.

The setup follows Kate and Everett's conscious uncoupling after 20 years of marriage. They plan one final Christmas in their family home before Kate moves to Boston for a job offer she once turned down.

Tensions rise when Everett brings his new girlfriend, Tess (Jameela Jamil), a confident entrepreneur from New York who brings high-tech gifts that clash with Kate's sustainable traditions.

Kate responds by inviting Chet (Pierson Fodé), a laid-back local handyman and volunteer EMT, as her date to stir things up. Melissa Joan Hart appears as Kate's sister, April, providing comic family interference, while Timothy Innes plays Sienna's secret boyfriend, Theo.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas ending explained: Kate decides to stay in Winterlight with Everett and the kids

Kate arrives in Winterlight early, unpacking boxes in the family home she's about to sell. She's excited about Boston but commits to making the last Christmas special. The house holds memories- faded ornaments, a broken sleigh from Gabe's childhood rides.

She stocks the kitchen with reusable goods and calls the kids, who arrive from school. Sienna dodges talking about her grades; Gabe shows sketches of fire trucks, testing Kate's support for his risky career choice.

Everett pulls up with Tess, catching Kate off guard. Tess, in stylish boots, unloads gadgets like app-controlled lights, which beep carols. The kids meet her politely, but Sienna texts friends about the awkwardness.

At dinner, Kate serves organic pie, Tess compliments the setup but suggests upgrades. To counter, Kate recruits Chet, who's fixing the porch railing. He joins with tools and easy banter, fixing a loose bulb during small talk.

The next morning, they hit the tree lot. Kate picks a natural fir; Tess eyes an artificial one for convenience. Back home, decorating sparks nostalgia with stringing lights that leads to stories of Everett's med school days in Boston, where they met as college students.

Kate shares how she paused her architecture firm job to follow him to Winterlight for his residency. Tensions simmer when Everett defends long clinic hours as necessary; Kate calls them excuses.

April arrives unannounced with wine and gossip, outing Sienna's boyfriend, Theo, during a family call. Everett interrogates him lightly, bonding over shared awkwardness. Chet and Tess chat separately, discovering mutual interests in theatre and bad puns.

A town carolling walk heightens jealousy. Everett watches Kate and Chet share cocoa; she notices Tess adjust his scarf. At the festival, they flip through albums—photos of proposals, births, vacations.

Kate finds unsent letters detailing her frustrations. Reading one, Everett pauses, seeing her side for the first time. A neighbour drops by with rumours, forcing a group huddle on privacy.

Storm clouds gather as they return. Baking cookies leads to a blowout as Kate accuses Everett of taking her for granted; he says her "hobbies" ignored bills. The power cuts mid-fight, stranding everyone by flashlight.

April mediates with stories of her own failed dates. The group plays cards, sharing fears- Sienna on split homes, Gabe on losing stability. Tess admits her fast life feels empty; Chet reveals his volunteer work stems from a past loss.

Kate shows Everett her Boston offer; he confesses to burnout and parental pressure to succeed. Flashbacks show their early spark, late-night studies, road trips, and contrasting current distance.

The kids join, urging honesty. Tess pulls Everett aside, noting his glances at Kate. Chet agrees, saying faking dates exposed real feelings.

Christmas Eve blizzard locks them in, turning isolation into breakthroughs. Tess confronts Everett over tea: she enjoys him but sees his heart elsewhere. She packs, ready to leave once ploughed.

Chet, driving the snowplough as an EMT volunteer, offers her a lift to the airport. Later texts show they snag The Lion King tickets for New York- a light fling that resolves without forcing a romance.

With outsiders gone, Kate and Everett face the living room mess. She pulls out divorce papers, but neither signs. Ornaments prompt memories: one from their wedding, another from Sienna's birth.

Kate admits to resenting the move that stalled her career; Everett refuses to fight for her remote work options. He says-

"We drifted because I let work win,"

She replies-

"And I stopped speaking up."

The kids return, Sienna saying, split holidays scare her, Gabe adding their teamwork built his confidence.

The next day, staring at her Boston ticket, she tears it. She tells Everett-

"I can chase dreams here, if we both commit,"

He agrees, vowing flexible hours and backing her new firm.

The reconciliation feels earned, not rushed. They shred the papers in the fireplace, committing to counselling for deeper fixes. They acknowledge habits to break. Sienna video-calls Theo, approved now; Gabe gets tentative firefighter nods from Everett.

The film ends on New Year's Eve as the family skates on the pond. Tess and Chet wave from afar with popcorn. Fireworks pop as Kate and Everett hold hands, showing growth over erasure.

