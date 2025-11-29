90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah faces tough questions from her sister as tensions rise with Sarper

Shekinah Garner (Image via Getty)

90 Day Fiancé shows how couples manage pressure when families meet for the first time. In this compilation, Shekinah brings her sister, Sharia, to see her life with Sarper in Istanbul. The visit begins with small talk, but the tone changes when they sit together and start discussing communication and expectations.

Shekinah and Sarper have had disagreements about messages, privacy, and how they speak to each other during conflict. These topics come forward again when Sharia observes how they interact in real time.

The conversation shifts when Sharia asks about how Sarper responds during tense moments. She sees signs of miscommunication and wants clarity about how they work through problems. The meeting becomes more difficult when an earlier issue comes up involving a word Sarper used during texting. Shekinah tries to explain that the argument made things harder for both of them.

Sarper also talks about his need for privacy and uses an example to explain why he does not want to show his messages. Sharia questions this choice and tries to understand the reasoning behind it. The visit becomes a moment where all three try to understand each other while keeping the discussion steady.

Concerns about respect on 90 Day Fiancé

The tension increases when Sharia reacts to a word Sarper used earlier during a text exchange. In the transcript, Sarper says, “If she’s texting, she acts like a you know…” and struggles to find a different term. This leads Sharia to react strongly, responding, “You’re saying that my sister acts like a—?” Shekinah steps in and says, “I have never in my life been called that.” The moment creates a clear divide in the conversation.

Sarper tries to explain that he chose the wrong word and says he only meant to describe how fast the argument escalated. But Sharia stays focused on how the word affected her sister. She wants confirmation that it will not happen again and asks for clarity about how he plans to handle similar situations in the future.

Shekinah listens as both sides speak. She tries to place the moment in context by saying she understood that English was not his first language and that he was frustrated at the time. The discussion continues as all three try to explain their view of the event. This section of the visit shows how past disagreements shape the new conversation and bring up concerns about respect and tone.

Privacy and trust questions on 90 Day Fiancé

Privacy becomes the next point of conflict when Sharia asks about access to messages. She challenges Sarper’s refusal, which leads him to state clearly, “I would rather die than show my DMs to anyone.” He continues by explaining, “Seeing DMs is a private thing… you show me your panties because it’s your private area. It’s the same thing.” Sharia responds with concern and says, “That’s because you have something to hide.”

Shekinah tries to calm the exchange by explaining that asking to see messages is not her normal behavior. She also says the request came from a place of wanting reassurance. Sarper insists again that privacy does not mean dishonesty and says, “I am honest.” However, he continues to deny access to his messages, keeping his boundary firm.

The disagreement grows when Sharia repeats that the refusal suggests something deeper. Shekinah then says she does not want the discussion to turn into a larger fight and tries to move the conversation toward understanding. In the end, the visit ends without full resolution. The three agree that more conversations are needed to reach clarity about trust, privacy, and how the couple will manage future disagreements.



Stay tuned for more updates.