90 Day Fiancé star Matt Branistareanu reveals why his future with Jasmine Pineda feels uncertain

Matt and Jasmine (Image via Instagram @jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returned with Tell-All Part 4 on November 30, 2025, and the episode focused on Matt Branistareanu and Jasmine Pineda’s uncertain relationship.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in March, but the tell-all revealed that they are still dealing with numerous problems. During the episode, Pineda said Matt only proposed because they had a baby together.

This started a conversation that continued the next day. Matt later confirmed in an interview that the proposal was linked to the pregnancy. He said he wants to move forward, but their future remains uncertain.

Pineda is still legally married to her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo, which complicates matters for them. Matt and Pineda live in the same home, but he said he sometimes stays at a friend’s place when their arguments become too intense. He also shared that he wants things to improve before any wedding plans move forward.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All recap: Tension over the engagement and future plans

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All Part 4 focused on the engagement dispute.

During the episode, Jasmine said, “He only proposed because of the baby,” which prompted further questions from the cast. Matt did not deny the timeline. Instead, he said,

“If it wasn’t for Matilda, I probably would not be trying to marry her right now.”

This comment became the center of the discussion and created an emotional reaction from Pineda, who responded, “I will never marry someone who says that publicly.”

The segment examined how they view marriage differently at the moment. Matt told the group that he feels the relationship is not stable yet and that pushing for a wedding would not solve their current problems.

He said they still “have a lot of things to work on” before talking about long-term commitments. Pineda repeated that she is not ready for marriage while she is still legally tied to Gino Palazzolo.

The Tell-All also highlighted the impact of their frequent arguments. Matt explained that he sometimes stays at a friend’s house when conflicts escalate. The episode ended with both confirming they want to focus on co-parenting and communication before making any decisions.

___________________________________________________________________________

After-show developments and family news beyond the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All

After the Tell-All aired, Matt spoke to TMZ and repeated the same message he shared on camera. He said the engagement is on pause until both partners want the same thing. Matt added,

“Even if I’m interested in marrying her, she’s not interested. So it’s like I can’t win.”

He also said he does not plan to propose again unless Pineda is fully ready. The interview supported the 'Tell-All' theme, indicating that both are taking time to reassess their future.

Away from Matt and Pineda’s storyline, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise also faced a loss. Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet announced on November 23 that her father, Chuck Potthast, died at age 64. In her statement, she said, “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven.”

She asked fans to give the family privacy as they grieve. Chuck had been a recurring figure on the series for several seasons and was involved in many family storylines.

Producers acknowledged the news during the broadcast and shared their condolences.

The cast members were told off-camera, and several reached out privately. The update was included in the night’s coverage to inform viewers about the family’s request for privacy and to mark his passing within the franchise community.

____________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.