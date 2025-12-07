90 Day Diaries: Emily and Kobe argue over parenting styles

Emily and Kobe from 90 Day Fiance (Image via Instagram/@emm_babbyy)

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s different approaches to raising their children became the central conflict during a family dinner in the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries.

The evening, intended as a relaxed outing with Emily’s parents and the couple’s kids, took a sharp turn when a routine conversation about expectations for their children grew tense in front of the cameras.

Parenting clash takes center stage on 90 Day Diaries







90 Day Diaries followed the couple as they joined Emily’s parents for dinner, hoping to enjoy time together outside the home.

Instead, the episode highlighted frustrations that have been building beneath the surface of their marriage.

In her confessional interview, Emily noted that she sees herself as a more flexible parent who encourages independence in their kids.

She explained that she wants their children to learn from their own choices and environments rather than constant intervention.

The show has previously documented her belief in giving the kids space to be expressive and energetic, even in public settings.

Kobe, however, voiced his concern during the meal that a more hands-off approach cannot apply in every situation—especially in restaurants where safety and courtesy come into play.

His stance has been consistent throughout their appearances in the franchise: he believes clear structure helps the children understand boundaries and respect others around them.

The talk took a sharp turn when Kobe said that she lets the kids run around in public places and doesn’t hold them back.

Emily shot back fast, questioning whether the kids were wild or out of line because of her. That leaves Kobe speechless.

That disagreement silenced the table. Emily’s parents appeared uncomfortable as the conversation halted and the tension lingered.

90 Day Diaries captured Kobe visibly pausing, leaving the disagreement unresolved as both returned to focusing on the children beside them.

The awkwardness underscored how deeply the couple differs in what they consider effective parenting.

Emily emphasized trust in the kids’ ability to self-regulate, while Kobe continued to express that public behavior requires stricter guidance.

This dynamic is familiar to viewers of 90 Day Diaries. From their early journey on 90 Day Fiancé, their relationship has been marked by cultural differences and contrasting expectations about family roles.

Kobe, originally from Cameroon, has often shared a more traditional outlook on discipline. Emily, raised in Kansas, embraces a parenting style shaped by encouragement and limited restrictions.

90 Day Diaries presented both perspectives without positioning one as right or wrong. While the moment was tense, neither raised their voices, and both remained attentive to the children throughout.

The conflict, however, reflected a deeper challenge for the couple: discovering a shared path in raising their growing family while preserving respect for their different upbringings.

The episode further illustrated how these opposing parenting philosophies influence daily life in their home.

Earlier segments featured their routine of caring for multiple children, including their toddler daughter and young son.

The editing emphasized how frequently minor decisions—such as how long to stay at a park or how to respond to loud behavior—become opportunities for disagreement.

Even so, 90 Day Diaries proved they can handle tough talks. After bringing home their second child, fans saw how they dealt with late nights, money worries, and who does what around the house.

Their journey still shows what the series is about - bonds between people from different worlds mean constant effort, understanding, or sometimes letting go.

The dinner sequence served as a reminder that unresolved parenting differences may become their next serious hurdle.

With the children now old enough to observe and internalize tension, the conversation changed from a quiet debate to a matter that could shape the family’s future dynamic.

90 Day Diaries has devoted significant screen time this season to couples re-examining their foundations while balancing public exposure and private responsibilities.

Stay tuned for more updates.