7 best horror movies of 2025 to stream this Halloween

Halloween is a great time to watch scary movies, and 2025 will have some of the best to stream. This year's lineup has supernatural thrillers, post-apocalyptic nightmares, and darkly comedic horror to scare everyone around. These horror films promise to frighten and delight horror fans, from Until Dawn's time loop to The Conjuring: Last Rites' haunting storyline.

28 Days Later is an apocalyptic tale of a world still recovering from a deadly virus. A House of Dynamite follows government officials' high-stakes nuclear crisis decisions for supernatural tension and political intrigue. The Monkey, about a cursed toy that causes havoc, is a more bizarre and comical horror film. For haunted Halloween dreams, here are 2025's top seven horror films.

7 Must‑Watch Horror Movies of 2025 This Halloween

1) Until Dawn (2025)

Until Dawn is one of the best new horror movies released on April 25, 2025. Based on the popular video game, it follows a group of friends trapped in a terrifying time loop who must survive a night of monsters and a masked killer. Each death resets the night and lets the group face new horrors. Featuring Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max, and Peter Stormare reprising his role from the game, this supernatural and psychological thriller keeps you on edge. The David F. Sandberg-directed survival story Until Dawn is chilling. Fans of the best scary movies to stream should watch this film, which opened in theatres on April 25, 2025, and will soon be available as one of the best scary movies on Netflix.

Available on: Sony Pictures Releasing (Streaming soon on Netflix)

2) The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth installment in The Conjuring franchise, directed by Michael Chaves. The movie takes place in the 1960s and 1980s and is about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who deal with a scary haunting in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. The film begins in 1964 when Lorraine sees a dark being in an old mirror in a curio shop. The Smurl family moves into a house where three evil spirits torture them after 22 years. They ask the Warrens for help after failing to exorcise the house. Judy, now psychic, links the haunting to the Warrens' old demon as Ed's health declines.

Available on: Rent is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Amazon Video.

3) Sinners (2025)

For fans of new horror movies, Sinners offers a supernatural twist mixed with historical drama. Releases on April 18, 2025, Sinners is set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, and Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore who come home after working for organized crime in Chicago for many years. With money they stole from gangsters, they bought a sawmill from a white landowner and turned it into a juke joint for Black people in the area. Sammie, their young singer and guitarist cousin, joins the project, even though his father Jedidiah doesn't like the blues music they're promoting.



Remmick is played by Jack O'Connell. He is an Irish-born vampire who joins forces with local Klan members and starts turning people in the community into vampires. The opening night of the juke joint is coming up soon, and Smoke and Stack have to deal with betrayal—supernatural betrayal—and the empty promise of eternal life. The supporting cast includes Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Hailee Steinfeld. So, when craving a fresh take on the vampire genre, this is one of the best horror movies to watch this year.

Available on: HBO Max

4) Presence

When looking for the best scary movies to stream, Presence is a psychological supernatural thriller to count on. Presence is a minimalist supernatural thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp. It combines home-haunt horror with psychological drama. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January 2024 and was released in U.S. theaters on January 24, 2025.

The Payne family—Rebekah (Lucy Liu), Chris (Chris Sullivan), daughter Chloe (Callina Liang), and son Tyler (Eddy Maday)—move into a suburban house in the film. Chloe, grieving her friend, senses a "Presence" in the house. Renovations begin, family tensions rise, and the camera becomes the ghost's perspective, tracking every corner of the house.



The “Presence” intervenes in traumatic events and family secrets: Chloe's boyfriend drugs her, Tyler's friends manipulate him, and a psychic medium warns the father that the spirit is trying to prevent something terrible.

Available on: Hulu, Rent on Demand

5) A House of Dynamite (2025)

For fans of the best new horror movies, A House of Dynamite delivers a nail-biting political thriller set during a nuclear crisis. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the story begins with White House Situation Room oversight officer Capt. Olivia Walker receiving intelligence reports on multiple threats from China, Iran, and North Korea. Mid-flight ICBM detection toward Chicago escalates the situation. After initial suspicions of a North Korean missile test, the missile enters low orbit, increasing urgency. The situation is worse than expected as military officials scramble to intercept the missile.

On high alert and DEFCON levels rising, the President, Secretary of Defense Reid Baker, and Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington must decide whether to retaliate or wait for missile origin confirmation. The clock ticks down, forcing the government to make life-or-death decisions that could destroy the world. This is a must-watch for anyone craving new horror movies that blend suspense with political intrigue.

Available on: Netflix

6) 28 Years Later (2025)

For those who liked the 28 Days Later movies, 28 Years Later is one of the best scary movies released on June 20, 2025. After the end of the world, the third movie in the series takes place on the quarantined British Isles, where survivors like Jamie and his son Spike still have to deal with the effects of the Rage virus. In a desolate Britain, they meet mutated infected and a doctor who isn't stable mentally. The doctor forces them to face the past. 28 Years Later is a scary continuation of the series, with performances from Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. For those in search of the best scary movies to stream, this is a must-watch.



Available on: Columbia Pictures

7) The Monkey (2025)

For a twisted and darkly comedic horror experience, The Monkey is one of the best scary movies to stream this year. Based on Stephen King's 1980 short story, the film follows twin brothers Hal and Bill, whose lives are ruined by a cursed toy monkey that kills anyone who winds it up. The monkey's curse forces the brothers to face their pasts and broken relationships. Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood support Theo James as the twins. The Monkey is one of the best new horror movies for absurdists and frightened with its mix of horror, comedy, and supernatural dread. Release on February 21, 2025, this film is ideal for streaming the best scary movies.

Available on: Neon

Turn off the lights, grab a pack of snacks, and start the haunting dreams with these must-see horror movies!