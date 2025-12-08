5 must-watch shows if you liked Fire Country

Actor Max Thieriot who is the protagonist of Fire Country. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

CBS and Paramount+’s Fire Country is an American dramatic action thriller series that can also be regarded as a workplace drama. The show first premiered its first season in 2022 and was created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot, who is also a part of the cast.

Fire Country's main protagonist is a man called Bode Donovan, played by actor Max Thieriot, who is in prison and wants to seek redemption, and in an attempt to do so, he ends up volunteering to join a firefighting program in North Carolina that could initiate his prison release.

The show is currently on season 4, which premiered on October 17, 2025, and is well-loved by its viewers and audience.

For viewers and fans who enjoyed Fire Country, there are a few other shows that have similar storylines and plot arcs that might interest them.

5 good must-watch shows for Fire Country fans would be S.W.A.T., The Resident, Longmire, Third Watch, and Rescue Me.

All of these shows focus on situations that merit high risk and high reward for working individuals. In addition to all of these being workplace dramas, they also have hefty amounts of drama and action in them.

Details explored on 5 must-watch shows for fans and viewers of CBS's workplace drama series, Fire Country

S.W.A.T.

The drama series S.W.A.T. focuses on the main protagonist, Hondo, who is a former Marine officer living in Los Angeles and is the head of a team of successful and elite officers whose main aim is to protect Los Angeles from any kind of deadly and dangerous threats.

The show was written for the screen by Aaron Rahson Thomas and Shawn Ryan.

The Resident

The Resident is a medical workplace drama whose main protagonist is Dr. Conrad Hawkins, who is one of the most senior residents at the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, portrayed by actor Matt Czuchy.

The central themes of the show focus on the lives of the doctors in this hospital as they work together while balancing their personal lives. The show was created by Roshan Sethi, Amy Holden Jones, and Hayley Schore.

Longmire

Longmire is a crime and action thriller drama series where the central protagonist of the show is a sheriff from Absaroka County in Wyoming, who ends up being engulfed in grief after his wife's demise.

His best friend, Henry, and his loving daughter Cady, end up helping him rebuild his entire life from scratch.

Third Watch

NBC’ Third Watch is a drama series that focuses on a large group of New York City cops, paramedics, and firefighters.

The central storyline themes and plot arcs of the show focus on these New York City service people attending to their duties as first-responders and handling several emergency situations.

Rescue Me

Rescue Me is a firefighter drama series set in America post 9/11. The show’s main protagonist is Tommy Gavin, the firefighter who lost his despite friend and cousin Jimmy Keefe in the 9/11 blasts.

The show focuses on how Jimmy appears in Tommy's dreams, and the central theme is that of survivor's guilt.

